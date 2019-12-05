PewDiePie Is 2019’s Most-Viewed YouTube Channel

YouTube has started its end-of-year celebrations in earnest today.

As usual, the streaming platform has kicked off its nostalgic look back at the last 12 months by recognising content creators in a broad spectrum of categories. Along with acknowledging the most-popular videos and most-watched channels, the site, this time around, has made sure to shine a light on the most successful up and comers who have yet to celebrate their one-year anniversaries.

The awards and accolades have been smushed together to make a gigantic montage or, as it’s otherwise known, YouTube Rewind. The annual supercut has been ridiculed and criticised by users in the past for failing to represent popular influencers and glossing over various significant events. Clearly taking that, let’s say, oftentimes explicit feedback to heart, the website has opted to play it safe this year by simply providing a rundown of its most successful members. Check it out below.

Despite being pipped to the post in the race to 100 million subscribers by Indian record label T-Series, PewDiePie (real name Felix Kjellberg) remains top dog as the most-watched channel in 2019, boasting 4 billion clicks over the period. One notable contributor to that overall figure was a video released earlier this year, documenting Kjellberg’s marriage to longtime partner Marzia Bisognin in London’s Kew Gardens, with a total of nearly 30 million views alone.

The entire top 10 most-viewed YouTube creators are as follows.

PewDiePie Felipe Neto Pencilmation Jelly David Bobrik DudePerfect MrBeast LazarBeam Fischer’s Azzyland

Another successful year for Kjellberg, then, but he certainly won’t be attracting any new fans with his latest crusade. Unafraid to admit his hatred of The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda character and ensuing domination of pop culture, the YouTuber believes he’s hatched a masterplan plan to get rid of the poor little green guy once and for all. We’re not joking.