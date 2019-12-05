PewDiePie Hatches A Bizarre Plan To Get Rid Of Baby Yoda

Unless you have a serious aversion to pop culture and Star Wars, there’s a chance – however slim – that may have heard of Baby Yoda.

The character, having immediately topped popularity polls in Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, has conquered all corners of the internet thanks to his absurd cute factor and behaviour spawning an avalanche of memes and fan-made mods. With Disney already fast-tracking the production of merchandise to capitalize on the (almost certainly expected) little green guy’s rise to stardom, Baby Yoda’s path to global domination certainly won’t be reaching its end anytime soon, much to the chagrin of a certain YouTuber.

The king of YouTube himself, PewDiePie, has repeatedly voiced his disdain for the endless tirade of Baby Yoda fanfare and subsequently outlined his plans to get rid of him once and for all. The hair-brained scheme comes from the content creator’s latest episode of ‘Meme Review,’ an ongoing series meant to rate currently popular memes doing the rounds. See what he had to say below:

“I would eat Baby Yoda, if that’s what it takes to get rid of him,” said a candid PewDiePie. “If someone came and knocked on my door right now and said, ‘Hey, we have Baby Yoda, we’ve buttered him up in oil, we’ve fermented him for three days straight… he’s still going to taste like sh*t, but if you eat him, he will go away forever,’ I wouldn’t even hesitate. I would inhale Baby Yoda.”

The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda Plush Will Seemingly Be Available To Order Today 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A bold, and somewhat bizarre proclamation to make, especially when taken out of context, but the idea assuredly comes as a result – subliminally or otherwise – of a clip featured in the video depicting a cake crafted in the likeness of Baby Yoda himself. Whether PewDiePie would prefer his hypothetical meal to be the same delicious dessert or Baby Yoda himself remains to be seen, though we like to believe it’s the former, if only for the sake of his viewers.