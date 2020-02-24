PewDiePie Responds To Coronavirus Controversy In New Video

No less than a few days since his return to work, PewDiePie has already found himself on the receiving end of heavy criticism. Citing a need to unwind and take a timeout from making videos last year, the content creator took a month-long hiatus – the first break from YouTube since beginning his channel 10 years ago – from the platform back in January. Having finally returned to his successful career late last week, PewDiePie continued where he left off with a new entry in his popular ‘Meme Review’ series.

In it, the internet star made a number of risque comedic references to the coronavirus currently sweeping through Eastern Asia, with some viewers ultimately criticizing the video for its insensitive tone and nature. Despite the blowback, PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, has seemingly refused to let the negativity influence his plans going forward, with his latest video “Why I HATE Ice Age Baby,” returning, once more, to the topic in question.

Clearly aware of the unflattering responses his previous video garnered, a disclaimer begins to scrawl across the screen during the segment that reads:

THE COMMENTS MADE IN THIS VIDEO IS PURELY SARCASM OR HYPERBOLE, DO NOT TAKE ME SERIOUSLY!*** PEWDIEPIE DOES NOT ENCOURAGE OR ENDORSE ANYTHING IN THIS VIDEO!

“Disclaimer: just because I laugh at something, does not mean I think it’s funny,” Felix states during the video, adding “If anything, it’s the opposite. Just so we’re clear here: I’m only reviewing this for the sake of historical context and it would be dishonest and disingenuous for me to not review the coronavirus.” Chances are, the above will do little to silence the disquiet among fierce critics of the YouTuber, though this is hardly the first time he’s had to stare down criticism.

But what say you, reader? Do you think viewers have a right to be outraged over PewDiePie latest content, or is this simply an overreaction? Let us know in the usual place below.