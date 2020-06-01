New PlayStation 4 Sale Discounts Over 60 Games To Under $20

That’s right; Sony’s back at it again with yet another new sale.

An impressive – or overwhelming, you could say, given the extent of these particular discounts – number of games encompassing almost every genre under the sun have had their RRPs slashed this time around, some of which can be yours to keep for not much more than the price of your morning coffee. There are three categories to choose from here, with enough variety to account for all tastes and price ranges. Let’s start with the biggest super savers first, though.

Under $5

AER – Memories of Old — $4.94

Agents of Mayhem — $3.99

Agony — $4.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry — $2.49

Chaos on Deponia — $4.93

Crypt of the NecroDancer — $4.49

Deponia — $4.93

Dungeons 2 — $4.49

Friday the 13th: The Game — $4.99

Goodbye Deponia — $4.93

Lords of the Fallen — $3.99

METAL GEAR SOLID V: GROUND ZEROES — $2.99

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN — $3.99

MONOPOLY DEAL — $2.99

Nex Machina — $4.99

Slender: The Arrival — $2.49

SteamWorld Dig — $2.49

SteamWorld Heist — $3.74

Valiant Hearts: The Great War — $4.49

For those not averse to dropping a few extra bucks, any of the following can be added to your shopping cart.

Under $10

Big Buck Hunter Arcade — $6.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers — $6.99

DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE — $8.99

Eagle Flight — $5.99

Goosebumps: The Game — $5.24

Grand Ages: Medieval — $9.99

Intruders: Hide and Seek — $5.99

Kona VR Bundle — $7.99

Late Shift — $7.49

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition — $5.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition — $9.99

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame — $8.99

Moonlighter — $6.99

Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM – Season Pass — $9.99

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil — $7.04

Project CARS 2 — $8.99

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series — $6.99

Revenant Saga — $5.99

Silence — $9.89

Sports Bar VR — $6.99

State of Mind — $9.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 — $7.99

Strange Brigade — $7.49

Super Bomberman R — $9.99

Thumper — $5.99

Trials Rising — $7.49

Finally, some more recent releases such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Watch Dogs 2 and Prey can be found in the under $20 bargain bin, all of which promise tens of hours of top-tier entertainment. With the latest entry in Ubisoft’s aforementioned action-RPG series, Valhalla, just recently announced, now’s the best time to get caught up on the overarching plot.

Under $20

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition — $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass — $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition — $13.99

Battlezone Gold Edition — $13.99

Fallout 4 — $14.99

Far Cry 5 Season Pass — $14.99

Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition — $11.54

GRID Launch Edition — $15.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack — $11.99

Just Dance 2020 — $19.99

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth — $14.79

Layers of Fear 2 — $10.19

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition — $17.99

Metro Exodus Expansion Pass — $12.19

Nickelodeon Kart Racers — $14.99

ONE PIECE World Seeker Episode Pass — $15

Pool Nation — $11.99

Prey — $14.99

Project CARS 2 Season Pass — $14.99

Riverbond — $12.49

SEGA Genesis Classics — $11.99

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun — $15.99

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Deluxe Edition — $19.99

Strange Brigade Digital Deluxe Edition — $11.99

Sudden Strike 4 — $11.99

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR — $14.99

The Crew 2 — $12.49

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle — $16.49

Trials Rising Gold Edition — $11.49

Tropico 5 – Complete Collection — $13.99

Trover Saves the Universe — $17.99

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard — $15.99

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide — $11.99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — $14.99

Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition — $14.99

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition — $17.99

Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip — $19.99

And that’s your lot. Should you decide to expand your backlog further with any of the above, be sure to share your purchases with us in the usual place below or, if you’d rather, head over here for a peek at some of the other currently ongoing PlayStation 4 sales.