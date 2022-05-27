Sony has just announced via a blog post that it’s holding a new State of Play showcase next Thursday to make several announcements about upcoming titles on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2.

It’s been more than two months since PlayStation Studios held a video conference to explain to its fans, in no uncertain terms, why Play Has No Limits. With June’s numerous showcases and festivals, including Microsoft’s E3-but-not-E3 press conference for Xbox and Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2022, inching closer by the day, it looks as though Sony is preparing to unleash a hype storm of its own on June 2.

According to the brief announcement on PlayStation’s official website, the upcoming State of Play will run for 30 minutes and entail “updates from the world of PlayStation.” Sony doesn’t name specific titles, but it does indicate a focus on third-party games and some projects in development for PlayStation VR2, the company’s next foray into the world of virtual reality with all-new hardware that doesn’t have a release date yet.

You can watch this State of Play either through YouTube or Twitch on June 2 at 3 pm PT or 6 pm ET, so make sure to set a reminder if you wish to catch the showcase live.

The Japanese gaming juggernaut might decide to hold other State of Play conferences in June to promote its lineup of exclusive titles for PlayStation 4 and 5, especially given the fact that the competition will be taking no prisoners when they arrive with their own offerings on June 12.