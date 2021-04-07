3 Great PlayStation Games Now Free To Download For All Plus Members

PlayStation Plus subscribers are now able to download a new batch of free games.

As is standard practice for the service, users will have around 30 days or so to add any of the titles to their existing libraries where they’ll be yours to keep and play at your leisure as long as you maintain an active membership, and April’s selection is definitely worth the modest entry fee. As revealed by Sony previously, the headliner of this month’s lineup is undoubtedly Oddworld: Soulstorm. A next-gen reimagining of the beloved 1998 original, the platformer’s long-awaited launch coincides with its appearance on PS Plus and sees unwitting hero Abe infiltrate RuptureFarms to liberate his fellow Mudokons from slavery.

Once you’ve seen that tale through to its end, Bend Studio’s criminally underrated Days Gone – a PS4 exclusive released during the console’s twilight years – is next in line, and tasks players with surviving a post-apocalypse world overrun by zombies as grease monkey Deacon St. John (voiced by Sam Witwer). While not a revolutionary experience by any means, anyone with a soft spot for the open world genre should definitely give this adventure a chance.

Last but certainly not least, the undead theme continues with Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the latest installment in Rebellion’s third-person Sniper Elite spinoff series and one that needs no introduction based on the name alone.

And that’s a wrap! You have until the first week of May to take full advantage of the above and be sure to let us know which of April’s PlayStation Plus games you’re intending to get stuck into first in the usual place. See you next month!