As usual, Sony has come through big time for next month’s PlayStation Plus games, announcing three great titles that’ll be available to all subscribers come April.

Indeed, for a while now, the gaming giant has been delivering solid selections for the monthly promotion and rarely do they disappoint. That seems to be the case once again, too, as arriving in just a few days are the following: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. Of course, we already knew about that first one, but the other two are nice surprises that should find themselves at the top of many gamers’ queues shortly.

For those unfamiliar with these titles, Oddworld: Soulstorm is “a from-the-ground-up recreation of 1998’s Abe’s Exodus,” which will allow folks to relive the ill-fortuned Mudokon’s tale. And as for the others? Well, Days Gone is an open world action-adventure that’s set in the harsh wilderness following a global pandemic, while Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a sequel to the 2015 compilation Zombie Army Trilogy and a survival horror shooter which takes place one year after Hitler was “defeated by the Resistance and banished to hell.” Sounds fun, right?

PlayStation Plus Free Games For April 2021 Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you can see, there is lots of variety on offer here and all three games will be made available to download for free for all PlayStation Plus users from Tuesday, April 6th – Monday, May 3rd, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to grab them and add them to your library. And once you do, they’re yours to keep – so long as you remain subscribed to the aforementioned service, of course. Though with promotions like this, why would you ever want to give it up?

But tell us, do any of the titles on offer for April interest you? If so, which one will you be checking out first? As always, let us know down below in the comments section.