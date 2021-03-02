Sony Surprises PlayStation Plus Subscribers With Another Free Game

PlayStation Plus members are being spoiled with some top quality content over the next several weeks.

As announced during its first State of Play broadcast of 2021, March’s free games for all subscribers include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette and Farpoint, but that’s not all. Square Enix’s reimagined classic – which sees Cloud Strife team up with members of an underground terrorist cell to liberate the peoples of Midgar from the tyrannical Shinra – will undoubtedly prove more than substantial enough to fill a solid 30 days of gaming, meaning the remaining three, despite being terrific experiences in their own right, will likely get added to the backlog, especially as April is already promising to provide even more triple-A entertainment.

Oddworld: Soulstorm, a from-the-ground-up recreation of 1998’s Abe’s Exodus, comes to PlayStation and PC next month and owners of the former platform will be able to relive the ill-fortuned Mudokon’s story without spending a penny. Well sort of, at least.

You see, when Oddworld: Soulstorm drops next month on April 6th, it’ll be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, meaning those on last-gen devices will have to sit this one out. A frustrating outcome at the best of times, no doubt, but even more so when the new console continues to be in such short supply.

Fortunately, however, there is a workaround, of sorts, that lets users on either platform get Oddworld Inhabitants’ upcoming title for nothing. Folks who’ve yet to win the lottery of refreshing retail sites ad nauseam can secure their copy of Soulstorm by downloading it directly from the PlayStation Store‘s web version. You won’t be able to play it until purchasing a PS5, of course, but it’s a welcome compromise, nonetheless.

As for March’s line-up of freebies, all four aforementioned games are available right now. Enjoy!