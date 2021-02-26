PlayStation Plus members can look forward to a veritable feast of top quality games throughout the month of March. Announced yesterday during the company’s first State of Play broadcast of 2021, Sony confirmed that 2020’s acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake will be headlining the promotion over the next 30 days or so and will be supported by three others that, while certainly not as pretty or ambitious in scope, are equally worthy of your time.

Square Enix’s reimagined classic needs little introduction, of course, and even folks who’ve perhaps never played the original will likely be somewhat aware of iconic characters such as Cloud Strife and Sephiroth. While restricted solely to the city of Midgar for its first outing, part one of the retelling being completely free is one of the best giveaways that the service has ever featured bar none.

If, however, you’ve already seen that adventure through to its temporary end, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette and Farpoint (the latter of which is a PlayStation VR exclusive) have you covered.

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March Revealed, And They're Amazing 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first of these, an action-RPG from Gunfire Games, tasks up to four survivors with teaming up to fight off an interdimensional threat called the Root which has devastated Earth through years of war. It’s your job to ultimately reach the epicenter of this invading force – a mysterious tower – and eradicate the infestation, picking up loot from fallen foes to upgrade your arsenal along the way.

Meanwhile, Maquette is a gorgeous recursive puzzle game from Graceful Decay which plants the player in a world where every object is simultaneously tiny and gigantic, and it’s up to you to progress through this surreal world, which pays homage to the works of M.C. Escher. And finally, Farpoint finds you “mastering an arsenal of weapons to keep yourself alive on a hostile alien world in this free-roaming, first-person PS VR shooter.”

All of the above will be available to download from March 2nd, meaning you have just a few days to grab any of this month’s freebies. In case you missed them, see here for February’s PlayStation Plus titles.