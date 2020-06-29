PlayStation Plus Free Games For July Revealed

Sony has finally thrown its hat into the ring, so to speak, following Microsoft’s reveal last week of the free games Xbox owners can enjoy throughout the month of July, and it looks like the former has once again come out on top. As revealed earlier today in a celebratory blog post (more on that in just a moment), the three tiles that all PlayStation Plus members can look forward to experiencing free of charge are Rise of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20 and Erica.

As for why next month’s offering has given Sony cause to celebrate, well, today marks the 10th anniversary of PlayStation Plus. A statement thanking fans for their continued support reads as follows:

Wow, it’s been 10 years since PlayStation Plus was first introduced to the world on June 29, 2010, and we truly want to thank all of you for supporting PS Plus over the past decade. It’s been a memorable journey over the years, bringing gamers together and providing access to compelling content and exclusive discounts for our members. We wouldn’t be here without all of you, so as a thank you, we wanted to make this upcoming monthly games announcement extra special by adding a bonus game to our incredible lineup.

In regards to the games themselves, we’re sure you don’t need us to regale you with a summary of what NBA 2K20 or Rise of the Tomb Raider entails, though Erica will certainly raise some eyebrows. Released last year by Flavourworks, Erica is billed as a “feature-length cinematic experience” that blends big-budget Hollywood cinema with choice-based gameplay where every move matters. As Erica, you’ll be forced to confront painful memories of her father’s murder and solve the crime that has haunted her for years. Multiple endings and a branching narrative mean you’ll need to indulge in several playthroughs to see and do everything.

All of next month’s PlayStation Plus games will be available to download from July 7th until August 3rd, with even those not subscribed to PlayStation Plus able to download a free PS4 theme later this week in celebration of the service’s 10-year anniversary. Enjoy!