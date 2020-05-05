Two New PlayStation Plus Games Now Available For Free

The latest free games for all PlayStation Plus subscribers are now available to download and play, though they’re an odd bunch, to say the least.

Confirming the titles that would be included as part of the subscription service throughout the month of May last week, Sony has received a great deal of pushback from PlayStation 4 owners over the last few days due to dissatisfaction with those chosen. As simulation games, both Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 have a niche appeal at best and certainly offer no genre variety for gamers hoping to at least have a choice between two markedly different experiences.

Such criticisms appear to have fallen on deaf ears, however, as the platform holder has today confirmed an unchanged line-up over on Twitter. Starting today, those with a passion for digital farming and or city-building can download both free of charge for the next 30 days or so.

Not exactly the choice between Dark Souls: Remastered and Dying Light that many had been led to believe would be the case due to previous rumors, then, but it’s not all bad news. As part of its continuing initiative encouraging customers to stay home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of acclaimed experiences such as Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and gorgeous indie adventure Journey remain free for all to download until next week, May 15th.

It’s worth remembering, too, that over 200 games available on the PlayStation Store are currently on sale for a fraction of their usual asking price. You have until May 13th to take advantage of that promotion and, if you haven’t already, you can head over here for a summary of some of the best deals. PlayStation Plus membership isn’t required to be eligible for the latter.