PlayStation Users Petition Sony To Change May’s PS Plus Games

Earlier this week, Sony announced their two free PlayStation Plus games for May, and they’re an admittedly unusual duo. Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines are both simulation games, appealing only to a niche group of gamers and leaving a lot of the remaining PlayStation 4 user base feeling severely discouraged. Now, some of them have started a petition on Change.org to fight for a change in May’s collection.

The disappointment in this month’s game selection is only exacerbated by the fact that rumors circulated the week prior to the announcement that indicated folks could get their hands on Dark Souls: Remastered and Dying Light in May. Despite Dark Souls‘ hardcore challenge and Dying Light‘s zombie parkour gameplay being rather unique, both games would’ve appealed to a much broader audience than the titles Sony ultimately chose.

To be fair, the rumor was just that – a rumor. There had been no formal leaks prior to Sony’s eventual announcement, so players with their hopes high for the two aforementioned games were riding a wave of speculation to begin with. Even so, there’s no denying that the titles Sony decided on were always going to be divisive choices regardless.

Of course, it’s worth noting that online petitions rarely make much of a difference in outcomes. There are hundreds of thousands of them, and many are never even successful enough to reach their signing goals. So, if you’re one of the many gamers frustrated by May’s PlayStation Plus offerings, signing a petition on Change.org is unlikely to get you anywhere.

Luckily, you can still grab April’s offerings, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0, until May 5th. Also, don’t forget that Sony’s Play at Home initiative has made Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey free until May 15th. So, you know, things could be worse, right?