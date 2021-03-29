PlayStation Plus Leak May’ve Accidentally Revealed One Of April’s Free Games

PlayStation owners and fans of turn-based strategy could be in for a treat courtesy of Sony next month.

In a thread over on Reddit, user Haas-bioroid-AoT has spotted that the platform’s Japanese storefront has recently been updated and reflects a number of changes, including what appears to be a new lineup of titles for the premium PS Plus service. Firaxis Games’ Civilization VI is visibly annotated as such in a screenshot (below), naturally leading many to believe that this is one of four adventures being given away as soon as April rolls around. ComicBook.com notes, however, that publisher 2K has confirmed that the long-running series’ latest installment is intended to get a free-to-play weekend at some point during the next 30 days, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

Not quite the same deal, then, though assuming the latter is true, it means that folks not averse to kickstarting the advancement of their own digital population will have the opportunity to do so at no additional cost, albeit for a limited time.

As for the remaining three games potentially accompanying Civilization VI, one – Oddworld: Soulstorm – has already been confirmed. The second chapter of Abe’s quest to free the Mudokon people from slavery releases next week, April 6th, and is a reimagining of the 1998 classic, Abe’s Exoddus. It’s worth noting, however, that this deal will only extend to PlayStation 5 owners, with those still using the console’s predecessor able to add it to their library in preparation for when the former becomes more readily available.

You can expect an official announcement for April’s PlayStation Plus offering over the coming days, at which point, you’ll only have a short period to take advantage of March’s selection. For a reminder of what those are, see here.