PlayStation Leak Reveals Second Resident Evil Village Demo

As spotted by the folks over at MP1st, four new region-specific SKUs (one each, for Europe, Asia, Japan and North America) have recently been uploaded by Sony to the PlayStation Network back end, all of which make specific reference to a gameplay demo for the upcoming sequel. It’s worth noting, of course, that these additions have yet to go live on the service and remain unavailable to the public, but it’s a surefire sign, nonetheless, that Capcom is finally ready to give fans their first hands-on experience with Ethan Winters’ nightmare.

In terms of size, the aforementioned site stipulates that all versions come in at around 10GB, meaning there should be a decent amount of content for players to sift through and, if it’s anything like the teaser released prior to Resident Evil 7‘s full launch, we expect it to be laden with all kinds of secrets to discover.

As far as availability goes, no specific date is to be found, though with less than a month to go until the final product arrives, we’re likely looking at an ETA of 2-3 weeks. Considering Capcom’s recent confirmation that a second showcase previewing Village is scheduled to take place on April 15th, our money’s on the developer using that as the venue to provide further details. If it’s feeling particularly spontaneous, it could even be the case that it intends to have the demo go live directly after the presentation’s conclusion. We’ll keep you posted, either way.

As for what else you can expect to see and hear more of next week, new information concerning RE: Verse – a multiplayer experience bundled with every copy of Resident Evil Village – is promised, an open beta for which has just kicked off. For everything you need to know about that, see here.