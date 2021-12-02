PlayStation Plus free games for December revealed

Sony has revealed which games subscribers to PlayStation Plus will receive this month and it is quite the variety. The rumors turned out to be true.

Earlier today the company’s PlayStation Twitter account revealed users can pick up GodFall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains, and Mortal Shell. Each is an action game with a third-person perspective which allows players to take on figures with some morally questionable perspectives on the worlds they inhabit and are available from Dec. 7 to Jan. 3.

“December’s lineup sees you battling through bright fantasy universes and grim worlds shattered by zealous foes,” a post about the releases on the PlayStation blog reads. “It asks you to play the hero or see yourself become the villain.”

While these games are older, there is a first here in that Lego games had previously been the domain of Microsoft’s rival Xbox Games with Gold program. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes was given out there just last month and PlayStation has advised users last month’s offerings of Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning can still be added to a games library for those who are interested but only until this upcoming Monday.

Is there a game you were proud to get for free over all others? What do you think of these PlayStation Plus offerings? Does one company give out better games for their customers than another? Let us know in the comments below.