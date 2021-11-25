Rumors began circulating on social media today about which games will be joining the PlayStation Plus lineup for December. While there are three huge titles, fans have had plenty to say about a more curious addition to the lineup, the PS5 launch title Godfall.

According to the rumors, 2021 PlayStation will round out the December lineup with Godfall for both PS4 and PS5, Mortal Shell for PS4, and Lego DC Super Villains also for PS4.

Rumor: the PlayStation Plus lineup for December 2021 has been leaked



– Godfall (PS4/PS5)

– Mortal Shell (PS4)

– Lego DC Super Villains (PS4)https://t.co/No7HylfGYe pic.twitter.com/wMt1H2NwdD — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 24, 2021

Godfall launched late in 2020 to lukewarm reviews from critics and fans alike, earning a 6/10 score across the board. Since then, fans have been vocally opposed to purchasing game the at its substantial full price tag.

Now that it is potentially going to be free to play come December, some fans are relishing in the opportunity to try the game out, while others are simply using the rumors to say “I told you so”.

I've been wanting to play godfall for a while now…so cool! https://t.co/4jb7Xan0oZ — PositiveGamerBro (@PositiveGameBro) November 24, 2021

holding out for godfall to be a ps+ title finally paid off https://t.co/cV3XOlBohy — ✨❄️ (@hyperbolide) November 25, 2021

We're getting Godfall already?! https://t.co/QrijjpIyNM — The Drunken Gamers Podcast (@DrunkenGamerPod) November 24, 2021

Shiiiii if this true December gonna be fire cause I was NOT paying for Godfall https://t.co/NW2YgMhgR8 — Leevante, but Willem Dripfoe 🌊 (@CrazyEightsLV) November 24, 2021

Damn did Godfall fall off that hard? https://t.co/L75dLbbc41 — 🦾GundamPilotToshi (@1MrSmooveNation) November 24, 2021

if you're having trouble sleeping, godfall is FREE on playstation next month https://t.co/3103Q7OzWm — Gene Park (@GenePark) November 24, 2021

Godfall is a good game if you put the time into it. pic.twitter.com/i5Xl7QQOXH — SkoolHouseRoxx (@DarrellNeloms) November 24, 2021

Godfall's destiny has always been PS Plus — Jimmy Donnellan (@donemelons) November 24, 2021

Dudes who paid $70 for godfall look real goofy now — 𝕋𝔼ℝℝ𝕆ℝ 𝔹𝕀𝕃𝕃𝕐 (@BJ_Terror_Billy) November 24, 2021

Holding off on buying godfall may have been in my favor @MonsterSpider 😈 https://t.co/HFPtfacNmT — IAMDELROY (@GT_ICON) November 24, 2021

Yooooo godfall the game that earned its title as the first trash ass PS5 game I’ve played let’s gooooooo https://t.co/Mzas4Tz6n2 — Kiro (@KirokitoKazuto) November 25, 2021

Good Because Godfall fucking sucks. https://t.co/03hxO2DE6R — blackstar6 (@ChunEilas) November 25, 2021

If you want to play Godfall, the game is available for purchase on both PS4 and PS5. You’re probably better off waiting to see if it will be free for PlayStation Plus users next month, though. Fortunately, subscribers have plenty of other choices if it does turn out to be underwhelming for you.

Have you played Godfall yet or are you waiting for the price to go down?