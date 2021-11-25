Gamers are scratching their heads at a rumored addition to the PlayStation Plus lineup
Rumors began circulating on social media today about which games will be joining the PlayStation Plus lineup for December. While there are three huge titles, fans have had plenty to say about a more curious addition to the lineup, the PS5 launch title Godfall.
According to the rumors, 2021 PlayStation will round out the December lineup with Godfall for both PS4 and PS5, Mortal Shell for PS4, and Lego DC Super Villains also for PS4.
Godfall launched late in 2020 to lukewarm reviews from critics and fans alike, earning a 6/10 score across the board. Since then, fans have been vocally opposed to purchasing game the at its substantial full price tag.
Now that it is potentially going to be free to play come December, some fans are relishing in the opportunity to try the game out, while others are simply using the rumors to say “I told you so”.
If you want to play Godfall, the game is available for purchase on both PS4 and PS5. You’re probably better off waiting to see if it will be free for PlayStation Plus users next month, though. Fortunately, subscribers have plenty of other choices if it does turn out to be underwhelming for you.
Have you played Godfall yet or are you waiting for the price to go down?