PlayStation Plus Members Aren’t Happy With August’s Leaked Free Games

A recent leak appearing to reveal the three games being given away for free via PlayStation Plus in August has left many fans disappointed.

For folks not aware, Sony usually announces each month’s giveaway one or two weeks ahead of their availability on the premium service, giving users plenty of advance warning to grab the current selection before they return to full price on the digital storefront. That being the case, it’s likely the company will come forward to make everything official over the coming days, though it should probably brace itself for a far different reception to that of July’s offering.

Asobo Studio’s A Plague Tale: Innocence has, after all, won over the hearts and minds of many following its appearance on Plus, itself having been preceded by several months of well-received line-ups. For the final month of summer, however, satisfaction ratings could take a sharp nosedive.

As spotted by user MrValhallaYT over on Reddit, a now-removed post over on the official PlayStation website briefly appeared to reveal what’ll soon be available. As a screenshot of the page (above) shows, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2 and Hunter’s Arena: Legends will round out August’s PS Plus titles, a far cry from the AAA content users have become accustomed to ever since the launch of PlayStation 5.

There is, of course, every chance that this list will prove inaccurate, but that hasn’t stopped members of the community from immediately comparing the collection to Microsoft’s frequently inferior Games With Gold alternative. Assuming the leak is accurate, though, let us know in the usual place below, what you make of this small controversy.