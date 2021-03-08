PlayStation Store Deal Of The Week Offers One Of 2020’s Best Games For 40% Off

PlayStation owners have already been privy to a huge number of promotions and freebies throughout the month of March and it seems Sony has no intention of breaking that streak just yet.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running action-RPG series, is now up for grabs on PlayStation’s family of consoles for a fraction of its normal asking price. To be precise, the well-received follow-up to 2018’s Odyssey retells the events surrounding Norway’s 9th-century expansion into England with the usual sci-fi twist and follows the life of Eivor Varinsdottir and her clan as they come into conflict with the native Anglo-Saxon peoples led by the king of Wessex, Alfred the Great. Similar to 2013’s Black Flag, Valhalla is a cross-generation title and this deal extends to both PS4 and PS5, so it’s entirely your choice which version to choose.

Owners of the latter will, of course, be able to enjoy superior visuals and performance, though considering that a worldwide shortage of next-gen hardware is still ongoing, we imagine many will have no other option than to stick with the former. Whatever the case, three standalone editions are available, all of which have been reduced in price by 40%.

These range from $35.99 for a standard copy to the considerably more expensive $59.99/$71.99 Gold and Ultimate Editions respectively, both of which come bundled with a season pass and The Legend of Beowulf DLC. It’s worth noting, too, that regardless of which you opt for, all copies purchased for PS4 will be upgradable to next-gen at no additional cost. Anyone interested in capitalizing on the above has until Thursday, March 11th to do so, upon which all will revert to their usual RRP, so it’ll be best to make a decision sooner rather than later.

