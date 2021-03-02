5 Great Games Are Now Available For Free On PlayStation

PlayStation owners are enjoying a windfall of amazing free games throughout March and there’s only one prerequisite for eligibility.

By subscribing to the platform’s monthly PlayStation Plus service, members can get their hands on four titles as part of the usual giveaway in addition to a bonus fifth included with Sony’s revival of its Play At Home campaign. For those not aware, the latter is an initiative started last year in an attempt to encourage people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many countries around the world still under some form of lockdown to prevent the virus’ spread, the console manufacturer is once again doing what it can to contribute, this time in the form of making popular PS4 platformer Ratchet & Clank available for absolutely nothing.

As before, this offer will presumably be good for a period of around one month before being swapped out for something else, though it’s currently unclear exactly how long the promotion will be sticking around for. Either way, any game given out this way is yours to keep forever, so it’s definitely worth the download, even if you don’t necessarily have the freedom right now to enjoy the duo’s wacky adventures. Do note, too, that Ratchet & Clank is free regardless of your membership status.

The remaining four free games, on the other hand, require PS Plus, and are Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette and Farpoint. The first of these is undoubtedly the headliner but certainly, Square Enix’s in-house reimagining of a classic isn’t the only inclusion worth mentioning. Remnant‘s punishing difficulty and looter shooter mechanics are a terrific jumping off point for the more hardcore minded, while Maquette is a brand new indie title that draws heavy inspiration from surrealist artists such as M.C. Escher.

For more details on all of the above, including dates of availability, head over here.