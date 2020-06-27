New PlayStation Store Sale Features Tons Of Classics For Cheap
Even though there’s a heap of great games to play for free on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch right now, it’s always nice revisiting the classics of yesteryear. Indeed, much like donning your favourite pair of comfy jeans, it’s hard to go wrong with a wee bit of nostalgia for the good ol’ glory days. And if you’re hankering for that retro fix, then Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale may well be just what the doctor ordered.
Yes, the Japanese company has just rolled out a new sale featuring a bunch of classic PS4 remasters, remakes and re-releases to help satiate all you retro gamers out there. From popular first-person shooters like Call Of Duty and Metro, to loveable mascot platformers like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, to beloved sci-fi titles like Star Wars and Vanquish, there’s surely a game on the list to satisfy all but the most curmudgeonly of gamers.
Without further ado, here are some of the best picks from Sony’s recent promotion:
Less Than $10
- Art of Fighting Anthology — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- Baja: Edge of Control HD — $8.99 — Save 70 percent
- Bully — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Burnout Paradise Remastered — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack — $5.99 — Save 60 percent
- CastleStorm Definitive Edition — $2.99 — Save 80 percent
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition — $7.49 — Save 75 percent
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Destroy All Humans! — $6.99 — Save 75 percent
- Destroy All Humans! 2 — $6.99 — Save 75 percent
- DOOM (1993) — $2.49 — Save 50 percent
- Doom 3 — $4.99 — Save 50 percent
- DOOM II — $2.49 — Save 50 percent
- Dragon’s Crown Pro — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Garou: Mark of Wolves — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Grand Theft Auto III — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition — $5.99 — Save 60 percent
- Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland — $5.99 — Save 60 percent
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection — $5.99 — Save 80 percent
- Legend of Kay Anniversary — $5.99 — Save 80 percent
- Lumines Remastered — $7.49 — Save 50 percent
- Manhunt — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $8.99 — Save 55 percent
- Max Payne — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Mega Man Legacy Collection — $5.99 — Save 60 percent
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Metal Slug 3 — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- Metal Slug Anthology — $5.99 — Save 70 percent
- Metal Slug XX — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Metro 2033 Redux — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Metro: Last Light Redux — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Metro Redux — $7.49 — Save 75 percent
- Okami HD — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Red Dead Revolver — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- Resident Evil — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Resident Evil 0 — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- Resident Evil 4 — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil 7 — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil 6 — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X — $7.49 — Save 50 percent
- Samurai Showdown VI — $3.74 — Save 75 percent
- Samurai Showdown V Special — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition — $4.49 — Save 80 percent
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast — $4.99 — Save 50 percent
- The Disney Afternoon Collection — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- The King of Fighters 2000 — $3.99 — Save 60 percent
- The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga –$4.49 — Save 70 percent
- The Last Blade — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- The Warriors — $8.99 — Save 40 percent
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove –$7.49 — Save 50 percent
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
More Than $10
- Bayonetta — $19.99 — Save 20 percent
- Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle — $29.99 — Save 20 percent
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $13.19 — Save 67 percent
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $15.99 — Save 60 percent
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition — $29.99 — Save 50 percent
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — $17.99 — Save 40 percent
- Fire Pro Wrestling World — $14.99 — Save 70 percent
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — $10.04 — Save 33 percent
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — $17.49 — Save 50 percent
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode — $17.49 — Save 65 percent
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir — $29.99 — Save 50 percent
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — $22.49 — Save 54 percent
- Shenmue I and II — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered — $17.49 — Save 50 percent
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD — $23.99 — Save 40 percent
- The Raven Remastered — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle — $15.99 — Save 60 percent
- Vanquish — $19.99 — Save 20 percent
Not too shabby, eh? Clearly, there’s a ton of excellent games on offer, as well as a bunch of great savings to be made, too. Long story short: Your wallets can thank us later.
But tell us, are you ready to get your nostalgia on in Sony‘s latest sale? Or are you going to be giving this promotion a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below.
Source: PlayStation Store
Comments