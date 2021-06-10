PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Get Double Discounts On Over 100 Games

Sony’s latest system-wide sale brings massive discounts for all PlayStation owners looking for some bargain AAA entertainment, but it’s Plus subscribers who will benefit most this time around. Double Discounts is a recurring promotion held on occasion by the platform holder which knocks up to 30% off the usual asking price for popular first and third-party titles. Among some of the more notable of these is Uncharted 4 and its spinoff The Lost Legacy, as well as Bloodborne and several entries in Capcom’s survival horror Resident Evil franchise.

A substantial saving, then, and one that gets even more lucrative for anyone with an active Plus membership as the aforementioned price cut is then essentially doubled. Critically acclaimed action-adventure God of War, for example, is currently 50% off with both deals applied, bringing it down to a modest $14.99. Tastes vary wildly by the individual, of course, so we’ve put together an eclectic shortlist for your perusal below.

Fallout 76

God of War

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

GTA 5

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Mortal Kombat X

World War Z

For Honor

Injustice 2

Star Wars Republic Commando

Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Watch Dogs 2

Hitman 2

Bloodborne

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham VR

Metal Gear Survive

Metal Gear Solid V

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled

As for how long you have to make good use of Sony’s generosity, everything included in the sale will revert to its standard price on June 24th. If none of the above takes your fancy, an exhaustive list can be found by hitting the link below. Failing that, PlayStation‘s Days of Play initiative is still ongoing and the usual lineup of monthly Plus giveaways is sticking around until July. Folks who missed that announcement can head through here for a complete summary of what’s on offer.

Whatever you choose to drop some hard-earned cash on throughout June, be sure to share the latest additions to your digital library with us in the comments below!