Pokéfans try their hardest to remember which Pokémon is the most forgettable

Pokèmon is known for its fan favorites such as Pikachu, Eevee, and pretty much all of Gen 1. However, fans have decided to challenge themselves as they try to figure out which Pokémon is the most forgettable out of the 900+ creatures introduced. And no — it’s not Luvdisc.

The conversation began when Reddit user u/eRickCa argued on r/Pokémon that Dhelmise, introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, has to be the most forgettable Pokémon in the franchise. However, fans pointed out that if OP could remember the name, then is the creature really forgotten? This began the fans’ quest to figure out which Pokémon is the most forgotten of them all.

For one Reddit user, they listed seven Pokémon introduced in various game installments that they believed to be the most forgettable. OP replied asking who one of those creatures were as they too didn’t recognize the name. Maybe that Pokémon has to be more forgettable than Dhelmise.

Another Reddit user compiled a list of the most forgettable Pokémon in each generation. I don’t know about you, but since when was Goldeen forgettable? It was featured in the anime as one of Misty’s Pokémon.

A lot of trainers in the subreddit debated if Finneon and Lumineon were forgettable due to how hard it is to catch them in the game. However, fans recognize the two fish just by their names alone, unlike other Pokémon which would have trainers scratching their heads.

In the end, fans were unable to make an unanimous decision on which Pokémon is the most forgetful. But plenty of names were thrown into the ring. But let’s be real, are they really forgettable if you remember their names?