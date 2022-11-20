Just a couple of days after Nintendo fans called for a Switch Pro to be released due to technical issues related to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, gamers are now pointing the finger at developer Game Freak.

Just a day after the release of the games, players are continuing to find some rather strange glitches, prompting “Game Freak” to trend on Twitter.

“Bold Choice for Game Freak to switch Pokémon to the horror genre,” one user wrote while highlighting a glitch that looked like a scene from a David Cronenberg movie.

Bold Choice for Game Freak to switch Pokemon to the horror genre https://t.co/dsjgGmU9bA — Capt Astronaut 🛰 (@CptAstro) November 19, 2022

“Pokémon would be the coolest shit if Game Freak could actually be given resources and time to make the game they likely want,” another commentator wrote while sharing a montage of some of the game’s lowlights.

Pokémon would be the coolest shit if Game Freak could actually be given resources and time to make the game they likely want https://t.co/tXBieWSimz — SamnJamn 🐀 (@JamnSamn) November 19, 2022

“Game Freak be like that’ll be $60 + taxes,” another Twitter user wrote while sharing a pixelated video of Spongebob Squarepants.

Game Freak be like that’ll be $60 + taxes pic.twitter.com/7BtCPUEsHT — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) November 19, 2022

Another Twitter user raised the possibility that perhaps Game Freak was actually subjected to crunch culture and that we shouldn’t be so quick to judge.

begging people to realize Game Freak is being crunched by TPC to meet sales instead of being the problem — Jia 佳 (@beetle_crab) November 19, 2022

“I feel so bad for the developers at Game Freak tbh” one commentator wrote.

I feel so bad for the developers at Game Freak tbh — ☄ (@SterlinStardust) November 19, 2022

One user agreed, “this is painful to watch.”

I’m really hoping this is just a rough first day release type issues because GODDAMN this is painful to watch.



Game Freak, please delay your games if they look like this, or patch these bugs at the very least. I rather wait a long time for a game that is polished as possible https://t.co/7jUWGzq8xt — Deltarune Chapter 2 OST: 17 – WELCOME TO THE CITY (@jinjo360) November 19, 2022

It was another user’s assessment that it’s not the Nintendo Switch hardware that’s at fault, as evidenced by great-looking titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Odyssey, but perhaps a lack of bug-testing by the developers.

I don’t think Switch is too outdated. Kirby games are pretty and some others are too.



Why does Pokémon look not even near Kirby or even Mario Odyssey quality?



Is it Game Freak rushing the games so much they can barely bug test it? — Bridgey (@1bridgeyboo) November 19, 2022

“[H]ow did game freak make the banger that was legends arceus and then release this hot garbage,” another Twitter user wrote.

how did game freak make the banger that was legends arceus and then release this hot garbage — 🔔Night🎀 (@Nightquota) November 19, 2022

One commentator imagined Snooki from Jersey Shore must’ve been one of the bug testers behind the scenes.

Leaked footage of Game Freak bug testing #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/0WSBYn4WKw — 𝕟𝕚𝕔𝕜 𝕒𝕕𝕒𝕞𝕤 (@nicholaa) November 19, 2022

Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet are available on Nintendo Switch now.