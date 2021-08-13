Pokemon Presents Announced For Next Week — News On Three Games Planned

Hold onto those hats Pokemon fans, some big announcements are on the way! The Pokemon Company announced today that they will be holding a 28-minute long Pokemon Direct on Wednesday, August 18th at 9 AM Eastern Time. The stream will be taking place on the official Pokemon YoutTube channel.

The stream is set to focus on three games currently in development — Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. While fans are excited to get more news on the Gen 4 remakes, it will be even more interesting to see more information on Pokemon’s first open-world-styled game.

Much news on Pokemon Legends: Arceus in particular is still hasn’t been released. Players don’t even know if they’ll be able to trade and play with friends yet, let alone if things like Dynamaxing or Mega Evolutions are coming back. While there is no more news yet on what exactly will be shown, fans are already speculating what they might finally get to see this coming Wednesday.