‘Pokémon Sleep’ wants to reward you for a good night’s rest

Pokémon fans are rejoicing Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, otherwise known as “Pokémon Day,” after the Pokémon Company released its highly anticipated full-length trailer for Pokémon Sleep. The interactive app hopes to make rest not only beneficial but rewarding with the help of Pokémon.

The announcement marked the first update fans had received since the Pokémon Sleep app was initially introduced in May 2019. According to the new Pokémon Presents showcase — which included 20 minutes of all things Pokémon — Pokémon Sleep will monitor users’ sleep patterns and reward them for sleeping.

While using Pokémon Sleep, players can travel to a new island where Professor Neroli studies the nature of Pokémon’s sleeping habits. In addition, users can expect to see some familiar faces, including Snorlax and other Pokémon who will be attracted to— and rest near the dark blue-green pocket monster allowing players to catch ’em all while they, in turn, catch up on some probably well-needed reset.

Your sleep pattern will be measured, recorded, and analyzed, then divided into three types: dozing, snoozing, and slumbering, thus determining what creatures you attract. Pokémon Sleep will be powered by Nintendo’s latest device called the Pokémon Go Plus+, a disc-shaped Pokéball very similar to the already released Pokémon Go Plus and Pokéball Plus hardware.

Players will hit a button on the Pokémon Go Plus+, which can also be connected to a mobile phone via Bluetooth when they go to sleep, and when they wake up. The accessory will track simple information about how long you sleep and transfer sleep data to the Pokémon Sleep app. The device also features a built-in alarm and bedtime lullabies sung by Pikachu.

“All you have to do is get a good night’s sleep,” the organization said about the app’s premise. President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara described the game’s concept nearly four years ago as a way “for players to look forward to waking up every morning.”

The Pokémon Sleep game will be released for Android and iOS devices sometime this summer.

