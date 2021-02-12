The Pokémon Company Teases More Big Announcements For 25th Anniversary

The Pokémon Company is gearing up for a second wave of announcements to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, it would seem.

In addition to confirming yesterday that singer and songwriter Post Malone will be headlining a new P25 (Pokémon 25) virtual concert, the overseer of all things involving the Gotta Catch ‘Em All craze teased in a brief press release that the event, as well as the days leading up to it, will play host to a number of special reveals encompassing the entire brand. Absolutely no specifics beyond that are shared, of course, but it’s hardly a stab in the dark to suggest that several of these will involve the core game series as well as the equally popular – if not more so – Trading Card Game.

As far as the latter is concerned, The Pokémon Company acknowledged earlier this week that the general availability of cards was not a level deemed acceptable and that steps, including reprints, are being taken to resolve these issues. The statement, which you can find here, makes no mention of scalpers, though given the timing, many assume it to be a direct response to a recent McDonald’s promotion that’s proven to be disastrous, to say the least.

In the games department, meanwhile, 2021 is assuredly going to see the release of new titles for Nintendo Switch to follow 2019’s Sword and Shield, with the current consensus being that remakes of Gen IV’s Diamond & Pearl are next in line. Those suspicions are supported by the fact that website domains bearing the pair’s names have been registered within the last few months, implying that an announcement is imminent.

This all remains firmly in the realms of speculation, however, and it won’t be until the festivities kick off later this month that the truth will come out. As always, though, watch this space.