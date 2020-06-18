Pokémon Let’s Go Gold And Silver Reveal May Be Coming Next Week

Besides sharing more details for Sword and Shield‘s two DLC expansions (the first of which, Isle of Armor, is available now) during yesterday’s special presentation, The Pokémon Company showcased a number of surprising new projects in the works for the franchise, with arguably the most exciting so far being the confirmation of a long-awaited Pokémon Snap sequel.

We say so far, however, as the Japanese entertainment giant is still holding onto a secret, and it appears to be a big one, indeed. The Pokémon Company CEO, Tsunekazu Ishihara, teased that it had something else to share with Trainers during the pre-recorded show’s closing moments, announcing in the very same breath that fans won’t have long to wait in order to find out more.

A second broadcast is slotted in for next week, June 24th, and it looks like Ishihara has already teased what it’ll be.

As outlined above, the shelves behind Ishihara are stocked almost exclusively with Pokémon from Generation 2 games Gold and Silver (H/T, IGN), with a smaller collection off to the left featuring Umbreon and Espeon in front of a copy of Let’s Go, Eevee! The assumption, then, is that the display is a very deliberate teaser for sequels to 2018’s spinoffs, with the aforementioned Eeveelutions perhaps intended to be the face of their own respective versions.

The pieces certainly fit neatly enough to make such an outcome possible, if not incredibly likely, but there remain other possibilities. Remakes of Gen IV games Diamond & Pearl have repeatedly been top of wish lists among fans, with many still hoping the pair will be the next major installments of the long-running franchise. Whatever the outcome, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as the news break, so stay tuned!