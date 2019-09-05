Pokémon Go’s First Batch Of Generation 5 Pokémon Has Leaked

Achieving the milestone of Catching ‘Em All in Pokémon Go is already a gargantuan challenge in its own right.

Hundreds of critters spanning four generations of the franchise are currently obtainable in Niantic’s popular mobile title and that already engorged number is about to skyrocket, thanks to an upcoming update. Currently, Pokémon first debuted in the Generation 5 Black & White games are nowhere to be seen, but it won’t be long until the floodgates open.

Last month, the developer outlined a series of lucrative rewards headed to Pokémon Go as part of its Ultra Bonus event. Boosted XP rates, special raid battles and, saving the best for last, the first-ever Gen 5 Pokémon are all up for grabs throughout September. Just how many of the ‘Mons native to Unova are intended to arrive at once remains to be seen, though thanks to the efforts of a certain data-miner, the cat may already be out of the bag.

Check out the gallery below for trusted leaker Chrales’ most recent discovery:

Pokémon Go's First Batch Of Generation 5 Pokémon Have Been Leaked 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To save you the effort of counting every individual species, 61 are pictured in total, just shy of half the total Unova Pokédex. Given how Niantic usually rolls out each new Generation in several batches, it’s unlikely that all 61 Pokémon pictured will arrive at once, but Chrales’ findings could well indicate the order in which the developer intends for them to arrive. Starters have traditionally been some of the first beasties to be added and we’ve no reason to suspect a change of order for Gen 5.

We’ll just have to wait and see exactly how Niantic plans to handle Pokémon Go‘s next influx of content but rest assured, all of Unova’s native wildlife is inbound in the near future. While we await further details though, feel free to let us know in the usual place below which Gen 5 Pokémon you’ll be on the lookout for first.