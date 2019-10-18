Pokémon Go: How To Complete A Spooky Message Halloween Quest And Catch Spiritomb

As outlined earlier this week by Niantic, Pokémon Go‘s spooky Halloween event is now live for all players, bringing with it a smorgasbord of XP boosts, special quests and rewards. Specifics for most of these can be found by visiting the original announcement here, though if you’ve arrived looking for tips on how to go about completing the mobile game’s latest Special Research quest, you’ve come to the right place.

Similarly to standard quests available year-round, A Spooky Message is divided into three easier-to-digest chunks that require players to complete various objectives in order to progress. Usually, these individual tasks get progressively more difficult as you progress through each ‘chapter,’ but this particular mission is more time-consuming than challenging. Remember, you only have until November 1st to blast through these, so it’s worth preparing the required items and resources ahead of time in preparation for later stages.

Fortunately, you can find the entire list of required steps via the gallery below, courtesy of Dexerto:

Thanks to the increased spawn rates of Ghost-type creatures for the duration of Pokémon Go‘s Halloween celebrations, catching 10 of each should be a breeze. The same goes for Dark-type ‘Mons, too. Where things begin to get a little tricky, however, is the requirement to feed 108 Berries to potential catches. There’s really no way to game the system on this one, though you can save some time by feeding multiple Berries to a single Pokémon. To do so, you’ll need to throw a Poké Ball between each feed and hope the critter inside manages to escape its spherical new home.

Besides that, you’ll simply need to go about your business of catching Pokémon to tick off the remaining tasks, with 108 of any kind required for full completion. Upon doing so, you’ll be rewarded for your efforts with an encounter against rare Ghost-type Pokémon Spiritomb. Good luck!