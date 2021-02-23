Pokémon Reportedly Plans To Release New Let’s Go Games This Year

Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary won’t just be celebrated with the release of new entries in the core RPG series.

Barring those fans already know about such as New Pokémon Snap, prolific leaker Dark Ho-Oh believes new installments in the casual-friendly Let’s Go spinoffs are on course to arrive in the not-too-distant future. According to the user, Let’s Go Catching will be announced during an upcoming Direct presentation ahead of Pokémon Day on February 27th, though what exactly this will entail, they don’t say. Given that 2018’s Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee were modern-day remakes of the original Red & Blue with altered mechanics, it’s safe to assume that any sequel would follow suit chronologically, meaning Gen II’s Johto region (i.e. Gold & Silver) would be next in line to get similar treatment.

Welcome if unexpected news, then, but where exactly does that leave Game Freak’s long-rumored Diamond & Pearl remakes?

Fortunately, Dark Ho-Oh says that a return to Sinnoh is still on the cards and that reimaginings of the Gen IV titles are scheduled to be announced alongside Let’s Go Catching to ensure that all corners of the fandom are accounted for. The unconfirmed Direct live stream will supposedly air later this week with an announcement to come soon, so Trainers at least won’t have to wait long to find out if Dark Ho-Oh’s reports prove to be true, so stay tuned.

Whatever happens, Pokémon fans at least know that more birthday celebrations are inbound this week, if not courtesy of Nintendo as host, then as part of a virtual concert featuring Post Malone due to air this weekend. For everything you need to know about the latter, including start times and fixtures, see here.