Pokémon Go Super Effective Event And New Legendary Raid Pokémon Revealed

Pokémon Go players are on course to receive a brand new event boasting bountiful rewards.

Clearly impressed with fans’ solidarity in fending off Team Rocket’s invasion over the last several months, Niantic has decided to offer a helping hand in the form of what it’s calling Super Effective Week. As the name implies, this week-long affair not only aims to teach Trainers the value of researching various type strengths and weaknesses but boosting encounter rates for a specific number of Pokémon.

The developer’s choice of ‘Mons experiencing said spawn rate increases are said to be particularly potent against Team Rocket Grunts, though stops short of naming each individual hand-picked species. What it does reveal, however, is that jellyfish-inspired Gen 1 critter Tentacool will have a chance of appearing in its Shiny form for the duration of the event for the first time ever.

Super Effective Week and its accompanying bonuses – 2x Stardust, more items from PokéStops and guaranteed Raid loot – will be available from November 19th to the 26th.

But that’s not all.

First teased earlier this month, a member of the Legendary Swords of Justice, Terrakion, will make its debut in endgame five-star raids starting on the same day that Super Effective week concludes. For those unaware, the Swords of Justice is a term referring to legendary Generation 5 quartet Cobalion, Virizion, Terrakion and Keldeo. With two of the four now confirmed, Black & White fans can expect the remaining pair to arrive sometime in the near future.

For now, though, Trainers will want to prepare for the tough battle ahead. As a dual Rock/Fighting-type, forming a team consisting of Water, Grass, Psychic, Steel and Fairy will bolster your chances of victory, as too, will bringing along as many likeminded Pokémon Go players as possible. Good luck!