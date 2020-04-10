Pokémon Sword And Shield Celebrating Easter With New Event

Easter is almost upon us and while many will find themselves unable to celebrate as usual due to current world affairs, Pokémon fans can at least jump into Sword and Shield to enjoy a neat event over the holiday weekend. From now until next week, Trainers visiting the pair’s expansive Wild Area will find themselves more frequently encountering certain species of Pokémon as well as earning more rewards for defeating them.

Similarly to recurring Easter celebrations in Pokémon Go, the critters made more numerous for this particular occasion are those usually found only via breeding and egg hatching. Specifically, a variety of baby ‘Mons will be taking up residence in Max Raids with the wild card that is Ditto thrown in for good measure. Either by claiming victory in battle or by capturing the target, you and any teammates along for the ride will be showered with generous rewards.

Besides providing the best avenue yet, of obtaining pre-evolved Pokémon with perfect Individual Values (IVs), post-encounter loot has been increased by a large margin. See below for a full list of every Pocket Monster so far confirmed to be included in the eggcellent (sorry) event.

Ditto

Cleffa

Pichy

Budew

Tyrogue

Bonsly

Riolu

Munchlax

Toxel

Togepi

Wynaut

Mantyke

Mime Jr.

Rare items such as Destiny Knots, Power Belts, increased quantities of EXP candies and Lucky Eggs are up for grabs over the week-long period, so there’s plenty of reason to get stuck in, even if you’ve already registered all of the above to your regional Pokédex. Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s Easter event is scheduled to run until April 16th and will be followed in the summer with Isle of Armor, the first of two major expansions. For everything we know so far about the DLC, see here.