PlayStation Store Offering 8 Amazing PS4 Deals This Weekend

Another week, another set of PlayStation Store deals, but if you’re an avid PS4 user, you might want to pay close attention. Right now, there are hundreds of games on sale, and some of the best titles from the past few years have received pretty deep discounts.

Of course, it’s a lot of work to find the greatest deals, so we went ahead and compiled our top picks for you. Read on below to see what’s worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – One of the best games from 2018 is still as popular as ever, and if you have yet to get on that horse, now’s the best time. The special edition of Rockstar’s masterpiece can be yours for a mere $36. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – While Ubisoft’s long-running series did falter a bit in the mid-2010s, things have been getting better since the release of 2017’s Origins, and the Gold Edition of its sequel can be snagged for just $25. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – If you were a fan of the Netflix adaptation (or the games in general), you’ll be glad to hear that the base title and all of The Witcher 3‘s DLC will only run you $15. Batman: Arkham Collection – For those looking to catch up on Rocksteady’s fantastic take on the world’s greatest detective, you can snag a bundle containing Arkham Asylum, City and Knight for $18.

Watch Dogs 2 Gallery 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – Seven years of wizarding wonder for a mere $6? Sign us up! Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor – This action RPG is easily one of the best games based on Tolkien’s legendary franchise, and the Game of the Year edition can be snagged for $6. Watch Dogs 2 – This hacking-focused open-world action game from Ubisoft offers up an impressive virtual recreation of San Francisco, and it can be yours for the low price of $12. Nioh 2 – This early contender for GOTY has proven to be a hit with fans of the Soulsborne sub-genre, and it’s been discounted all the way down to $39.

Needless to say, there’s plenty of top tier games on offer, so you better act fast before these deals come to an end. We’re curious, though. If you had to choose one pick of the litter, what would it be? Be sure to let us know in the comments below!