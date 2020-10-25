PS4’s Deal Of The Week Features One Of 2020’s Most Popular Games

Even though the PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, Sony continues to treat gamers to a wealth of impressive sales. And the latest promotion is a real doozie that’ll really delight all you fighting fans out there.

Specifically, the PlayStation 4’s latest Deal Of The Week is offering EA Sports UFC 4 for just $39.99, which is 33% off its original price of $59.99. Granted, the savings may not sound as significant as usual, but EA’s mixed martial arts fighting title is pretty new, and only released a couple of months ago. As always, this offer won’t last forever, so if you’re interested in hopping into the UFC Octagon on the PS4, we’d suggest pulling the trigger sharpish.

Not only is the official UFC video game franchise a really popular series, but the fourth iteration has received a lot of positive praise from critics as well. Indeed, our very own Eric Hall reviewed UFC 4 back in August and awarded it four out of five stars, concluding the following about the title:

EA Sports UFC 4 is the best entry on the sport to date. Smart tweaks to the grappling system make it feel more fluid and natural, and a revamped series of modes will keep you coming back for more.

Not too shabby, eh? Much like its predecessors, couch multiplayer offers some fun 1-on-1s and its revamped career mode is apparently a big highlight, too. Suffice it to say, if you’ve been looking for a fighting game to keep you busy, this may be just what the ring physician ordered.

But what say you? Tell us, are you interested in stepping into the UFC Octagon on the PS4? Or will you be giving EA Sports UFC 4 a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below and stay tuned for more great deals, as Sony keeps on bringing them and will no doubt continue to do so. Especially with the PlayStation 5 on the horizon.