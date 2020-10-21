Sony Offering 16 Great PS4 Games For Under $5 Each

PlayStation 4 owners seeking a bargain over the upcoming Halloween weekend needn’t look further than the console’s online store.

As of writing, Sony’s running two massive sales for all users, regardless of their subscription status, with both boasting huge discounts on hundreds of titles. Some games, such as Deep Silver’s Dead Island: Retro Revenge, are included in both promotions and, as luck would have it, is one of the cheapest items on the entire list right now (priced at $1.24). A spinoff of the mainline action-RPG series, Retro Revenge is presented, instead, in the form of a 16-bit side-scroller where you play as Max. Rather than save the world from a zombie apocalypse, however, the ‘hero’ of this particular adventure is hellbent on carving a bloody path through hordes of undead in order to rescue his cat.

As an homage to games such as Streets of Rage and Double Dragon, Max has access to various abilities to help him on his quest, including combos, power-ups and, of course, Dead Island‘s signature suite of bizarre weaponry.

If Retro Revenge isn’t your cup of tea, though, worry not – there are 15 other criminally cheap games up for grabs over the next few weeks or so. Check out the list below for just some of the highlights.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — $4.49 Murdered Soul Suspect — $1.99 Castles — $1.64 Zombie Vikings — $2.99 Conga Master — $1.99 Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today — $3.99 Demon’s Crystals — $1.74 Guts and Glory — $3.74 Intruders: Hide and Seek — $3.99 Masters of Anima — $2.49 Mirror’s Edge Catalyst — $4.99 Need for Speed — $4.99 Party Hard — $3.24 Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition — $2.99 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $3.99

As for the Dead Island franchise as a whole, Homefront: The Revolution developer Dambuster Studios is known to currently be working on a sequel to the original title, but we’ve yet to see any gameplay. Watch this space for more, though.