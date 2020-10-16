Over 200 PlayStation Games Are On Sale For Halloween 2020

Sony has just kicked off its latest sale for all PlayStation owners, this time in celebration of the year’s spookiest holiday.

Well over 200 individual games (including DLC and special editions) are currently available for a fraction of their usual asking price in the aptly-named Halloween Sale, with the majority of those included in the promotion belonging to the horror genre. There are some exceptions that wholly ignore the theme, of course, such as Crash Team Racing and Spyro (your guess is as good as ours), but generally speaking, most of what you’ll find here either contains zombies, human-eating monsters, murderous animatronic animals or legions of demons intent on enslaving Earth’s entire population.

See if you can spot the games each of those references belongs to – as well as hundreds of other lesser-known titles – via the full list below.

Alien Isolation: The Collection — $8.99

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits — $7.04

Blair Witch — $14.99

Bloodborne The Old Hunters — $9.99

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled — $37.49

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle — $37.49

Dark Cloud — $5.99

Dark Cloud 2 — $5.99

Darkest Dungeon — $7.49

Darksiders Genesis — $27.99

Days Gone — $19.99

Death’s Gambit — $9.99

Death Stranding — $29.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken — $14.99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $17.49

Devil May Cry 5 — $19.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection — $14.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $19.79

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition — $23.99

DOOM 1993 — $2.49

DOOM II (Classic) — $2.49

DOOM 3 — $4.99

DOOM Eternal — $29.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition — $4.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition — $42.49

Dragon’s Crown Pro — $9.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — $17.99

Fallout 76 — $15.99

Fe — $4.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted — $19.49

Flipping Death — $4.99

For Honor — $7.49

Frostpunk: Console Edition — $11.99

Generation Zero — $13.49

Helldivers Dive Harder Edition — $4.99

Jotun: Valhalla Edition — $3.74

Kingdom: New Lands — $2.99

Little Nightmares — $4.99

Malicious Fallen — $8.99

MediEvil — $14.99

Moonlighter: Complete Edition — $14.39

Mortal Shell — $23.99

Murdered Soul Suspect — $1.99

Nioh — $9.99

OKAGE: Shadow King — $4.99

Othercide — $27.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition — $14.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition — $4.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds — $23.99

Primal — $4.99

Prototype — $7.49

Prototype 2 — $9.99

Resident Evil 2 — $15.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle — $15.99

Resident Evil 4 + Resident Evil 5 + Resident Evil 6 — $23.79

Rise of the Kasai — $7.49

Salt and Sanctuary — $5.39

Sayonara Wild Hearts — $7.79

Sea of Solitude — $9.99

Shadow of the Beast — $4.99

Siren — $4.99

Skelattack — $6.79

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition — $4.49

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts — $19.99

Sundered: Eldritch Edition — $4.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — $20.09

The Evil Within — $9.99

The Evil Within 2 — $29.99

The Mark of Kri — $7.49

The Mummy Demastered — $9.99

The Order: 1886 — $9.99

The Unfinished Swan — $4.94

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — $14.99

Thief — $1.99

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — $19.79

Twisted Metal: Black — $4.99

Wasteland 3 — $44.99

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 — $14.99

Watch Dogs 2 — $9.99

West of Dead — $13.99

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection — $47.99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War — $19.99

Zombie Army Trilogy — $9.99

Zombie Vikings — $2.99

Far be it from us to tell you which of the above you should and shouldn’t buy, but as far as recommendations go, top of the pile is undoubtedly Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 & 3 remakes. If you’ve only got the cash or time for one, however, we’d suggest starting with the former, as it’s generally a more complete-feeling experience compared with this year’s installment, featuring Jill Valentine and the sorely underused Nemesis.

Whatever you ultimately decide to purchase, though, be sure to do so before the sale ends on November 2nd. As an added bonus, the vast majority of digital PlayStation games will be transferable to PlayStation 5 when it launches next month, so you needn’t worry about having to leave any recent acquisitions behind.