One Of PS4’s Best Games Is Less Than $5 For Limited Time

With steep discounts dropping on the PlayStation Store seemingly every other day, it’s pretty hard to keep track of them all. But to help you stay up to speed, we’re here to break down some of the best offerings on Sony’s online storefront right now.

Indeed, while there are still quite a few days left to save big on several terrific titles, the company’s just launched yet another brand new promotion that boasts one of PS4’s greatest games of all time. Specifically, we’re talking about Playdead’s award-winning puzzle-platformer Inside, and it’s on offer at the moment for only $4.59, which is 77 percent off its usual asking price of $19.99.

Frankly, if you’re yet to experience Inside, then you’re in for a real treat. You see, this eerily beautiful 2D side-scroller is undoubtedly one of the indie world’s crème de la crème, and comfortably one of the PS4’s best titles ever. Not only does it brim with authentic atmosphere and existential dread, but it also won numerous Game of the Year accolades from dozens of outlets.

In fact, our very own gaming editor Shaan Joshi reviewed Inside back in 2016 and absolutely loved it, ultimately awarding the title five out of five stars and concluding:

Playdead’s Inside is one of those rare games that has to be experienced first hand in order to understand its importance. Rest assured, you’d be hard pressed to find another game that’s equally brilliant and beautiful.

Long story short, we simply can’t recommend Playdead’s sophomore project highly enough. Put simply, we think Inside is possibly one of the most important and resonant games of the entire generation. No small feat, indeed!

But what say you? Have you played Inside yet? Or will you be giving it a miss? Creep down to the usual place below and let us know.