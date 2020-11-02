Home / gaming

Sony Offering 5 Great PS4 Games For Less Than $2 Each

So frequently does Sony hold sales for numerous games in the PlayStation 4’s incredibly vast digital library, that we feel it’s probably easier at this point, to tell you those that aren’t currently discounted in one form or another.

But then, if we were to do that, you could end up missing out on some seriously fantastic sales encompassing literally hundreds of games. As of writing, all PlayStation owners with an internet connection have access to three store-wide promotions, all with varying end dates. Now that Halloween has come to a close for yet another year, today marks your final chance to get some suitably-themed horror games on the cheap. Sony’s official website lists that sale’s end date as November 2nd, so do note that there’s every chance the period has already ended by the time you read this.

Thief

Planet of the Discounts (save up to 70%) and Games Under $15, however, are scheduled to run until November 20th and 11th respectively, meaning you’ve got a solid week or two to take advantage of everything that falls under their banners. Some of these bargains slash the price of several terrific games to dirt cheap and you can find five of the best examples below.

  • Thief – $1.99
  • Skyhill – $1.99
  • State of Mind – $1.99
  • Hitman Go – $1.59
  • Murdered Soul Suspect – $1.99
While we’re firmly of the belief that you can’t go wrong with any game when it’s on sale for less than the price of your morning coffee, our personal suggestion – if you’re only intending to purchase one of the above – would be to check out Thief. Eidos-Montréal’s 2014 stealth title flew under the radar for many, but scratches the same gameplay itch as Arkane’s better-known Dishonored. See here for our review and, as always, be sure to let us know which, if any, of the above you’ve decided to check out in the usual place below!

