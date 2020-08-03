PS5’s DualSense Controller May Fix One Of The DualShock’s Biggest Issues

With over 106 million units sold, it’s fair to say that Sony’s PlayStation 4 has been a runaway success this generation. While the Japanese company’s next-gen PlayStation 5 looms on the horizon, fresh details continue to emerge bringing to light what fans can expect from the new, upcoming hardware. And thanks to a recent leak, we may have some interesting intel pertaining to the battery life of the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Specifically, the leak comes by way of a Reddit user named “viper_on_fire,” who purportedly posted a photo of the DualSense controller and then deleted it from the site. Furthermore, another Reddit user called “blursedpersona” – who claims to have spoken to “viper_on_fire” about the PS5 DualSense controller – alleges that they learned some interesting details about it.

Essentially, the DualSense battery life will apparently last about three to four hours longer than the DualShock 4’s, which means that fans can expect charges lasting around eight to nine hours on average instead. In other words, you’ll be able to game for longer on the PS5 before having to reach for that charging cable. Happy days!

Widely known as one of the PS4 controller’s weaker aspects, the DualShock 4’s battery life has been a point of contention for some time now. Complaints even led Sony to deploy a patch that gave users the option to dim the persistently operational light bar on the back of the controller. As a result, the dimmer light bar setting helped to boost overall battery life by around an extra hour.

Of course, this intel is far from official, so we’d suggest taking it with a grain of salt. However, the leak does sound pretty believable, and bodes well for those of us who would like to see a marked improvement to the PS4 controller’s middling battery life.

But what say you? Tell us, would you like Sony to improve upon the PS4 controller’s battery life? Or do you think it’s good enough as it is? Let us know in the usual place down below.