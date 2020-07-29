An Unannounced PlayStation 5 Feature Has Accidentally Leaked

It looks like a major new asset of the PlayStation 5 hardware has just been inadvertently let out of the bag.

In a preview article for upcoming racing game sequel WRC 9, Game Reactor references that the title will have built-in functionality with a so-called ‘Activities’ feature on PS5. A fascinating revelation, no doubt, but what good is a name without a description of is function? Thankfully, Gematsu managed to capture a screenshot of the associated paragraph in which Activities were mentioned not long before Game Reactor pulled the article from public viewing.

The excerpt reads as follows:

Also as a free update for those who get WRC 9 on either PS4 or Xbox One, the game will upgrade to the next-gen versions on PS5 or Xbox Series X, and we’re looking forward to seeing how performance, graphics, or feature such as PS5’s Activities feature reveal the future of rally racing.

Watch: Sony Finally Reveals PlayStation 5 Console Design In New Video 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In parenthesis, the site pitches WRC 9‘s use of Activities as “an instant deeplink to specific races directly from the console’s menu,” a description which, if you’ve been following all of the PS5 hype, will assuredly sound distinctly familiar. Last year, Sony architect Mark Cerny hinted at the existence of something similar in an interview with Wired, citing the ability to download or access specific portions of a game without requiring a full download as just one possible application.

There’s every chance, of course, that what Cerny and Game Reactor are referencing are two completely different things, but we suspect them to be one and the same, with Activities being the official name being used by Sony. The platform holder is expected to share more PlayStation 5 details in the run-up to launch, so we can no doubt expect to learn more about the above, as well as (fingers crossed), final confirmation of a release date and price.

In the meantime, you can check out the original Game Reactor article for yourselves by hitting the link below.