All 40 PS5 Games That’ll Still Release On The PlayStation 4 As Well

The long awaited PlayStation 5 is finally hitting stores on November 12th, along with a bunch of new titles for the next-gen console. While some will be launching on the same day as the PS5, many are still in the active development stage. Fans had assumed that these games would be next-gen exclusives, available only on Sony’s new console and the Xbox Series X. This, however, is not the case, as Sony has revealed that they aren’t making the full switch to the PS5 yet and most of the newly released games will still be playable on the PS4 as well as the PS5, with support for the older system extending up to four years in the future.

This move makes sense in terms of business strategy and benefits gamers worldwide. The PS4 is the fourth best selling console of all time, after all, so should fans not take to the PS5, Sony can continue selling the new games on the PlayStation 4. And as for the consumers, they won’t have to buy a new system in order to check out the most current and relevant titles.

While this extends to most games, there are a few that’ll be PlayStation 5 exclusives, but the bulk of upcoming releases will be available on both consoles. And overall, the announcement is a win-win for all the parties involved.

So, without further ado, here are all of the PS5 games that PS4 players will also be able to check out:

Anima Song and Legends

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Atomic Heart

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Cyberpunk 2077

Dirt 5

Dying Light 2

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Gotham Knights

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Horizon Forbidden West ( Exclusive )

) Immortals Fenyx Rising

JETT: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of Spirits ( PC & PS )

) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Little Devil Inside

Little Nightmares 2

Metal Hellsinger

Oddworld Soulstorm

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals Stunning New Screenshots 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Outriders

Quantum Error

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Ride 4

Riders Republic

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Stars

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Solar Ash

Spider-Man: Miles Morales ( Exclusive )

) The Lord of The Rings: Gollum

The Pathless

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Worms Rumble

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

This list is only sure to grow as more games are announced in the future, so you can put off buying a PS5 for a little while if you wish. This isn’t to say, though, that it won’t be the better console. Its graphics, performance and new DualSense technology will definitely take gaming to new heights. But now that we know a lot of the titles will be available on both platforms, do you think you’ll still be making an investment in the PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments section below.