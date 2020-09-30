All 40 PS5 Games That’ll Still Release On The PlayStation 4 As Well
The long awaited PlayStation 5 is finally hitting stores on November 12th, along with a bunch of new titles for the next-gen console. While some will be launching on the same day as the PS5, many are still in the active development stage. Fans had assumed that these games would be next-gen exclusives, available only on Sony’s new console and the Xbox Series X. This, however, is not the case, as Sony has revealed that they aren’t making the full switch to the PS5 yet and most of the newly released games will still be playable on the PS4 as well as the PS5, with support for the older system extending up to four years in the future.
This move makes sense in terms of business strategy and benefits gamers worldwide. The PS4 is the fourth best selling console of all time, after all, so should fans not take to the PS5, Sony can continue selling the new games on the PlayStation 4. And as for the consumers, they won’t have to buy a new system in order to check out the most current and relevant titles.
While this extends to most games, there are a few that’ll be PlayStation 5 exclusives, but the bulk of upcoming releases will be available on both consoles. And overall, the announcement is a win-win for all the parties involved.
So, without further ado, here are all of the PS5 games that PS4 players will also be able to check out:
- Anima Song and Legends
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Atomic Heart
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dirt 5
- Dying Light 2
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 21
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Gotham Knights
- Hitman 3
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hood: Outlaws and Legends
- Horizon Forbidden West (Exclusive)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- JETT: The Far Shore
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC & PS)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Little Devil Inside
- Little Nightmares 2
- Metal Hellsinger
- Oddworld Soulstorm
- Outriders
- Quantum Error
- Rainbow Six Quarantine
- Ride 4
- Riders Republic
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Stars
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
- Solar Ash
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Exclusive)
- The Lord of The Rings: Gollum
- The Pathless
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Worms Rumble
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
This list is only sure to grow as more games are announced in the future, so you can put off buying a PS5 for a little while if you wish. This isn’t to say, though, that it won’t be the better console. Its graphics, performance and new DualSense technology will definitely take gaming to new heights. But now that we know a lot of the titles will be available on both platforms, do you think you’ll still be making an investment in the PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments section below.
