Take-Two Says BioShock 4 Is Still Several Years Away From Release

Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive had a special message to share with fans of a certain acclaimed series last year and no, we’re not talking about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Finally, just shy of seven years after the third game’s release way back in 2013, the company confirmed that BioShock 4 is currently in active development. The announcement followed not long after the publication of a fascinating article over on Kotaku detailing the series’ behind the scenes problems, including the revelation that such a project had originally been outsourced to an external studio. Ultimately opting to oversee the project in-house, however, Take-Two hit the reset button on development, with new kid on the block, Cloud Chamber, formed in order to guide the sequel to release.

Presumably, that remains the current situation and, even with BioShock 4‘s development now back on track, fans will likely still need to exercise a great deal of patience before seeing any results.

In an earnings call last week, Take-Two reiterated that the fourth installment is expected to be in development “for the next several years.” A vague timeframe, for sure (especially so in this industry), and one that could ultimately range from two years to a further off three or even four. For optimists, that’s a 2022 release date at the earliest and two years later for everyone else. That being the case, Cloud Chamber will assuredly be tinkering away on BioShock 4 with Microsoft and Sony’s upcoming new hardware in mind rather than current-gen consoles, so you can at least expect a visual feast when the game does finally arrive.

Somewhat related and worthy of note: this latest development assuredly eliminates BioShock 4 from the list of potential candidates for an upcoming announcement on Take-Two's behalf. For further details on that front, see here.