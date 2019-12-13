New Resident Evil 2 Demo Now Available For Consoles And PC

Capcom has spent the last 24 hours rolling out a number of small changes to Resident Evil 2.

Following earlier leaks of a new, hidden achievement for the survival horror remake appearing on Steam, a recent patch rolled out across all platforms has revealed its true nature. As suspected, in light of Resident Evil 3‘s announcement, the trophy relates to Jill Valentine and a mysterious note left behind for the player to read. While players are busy retracing their steps through Raccoon City in search of the note, though, Capcom has decided to try its hand at enticing more potential players into experiencing the critically acclaimed title.

As a means of achieving that, the developer has rebranded and released Resident Evil 2‘s original 1-shot demo on all available platforms and it’s available now, free of charge.

Resident Evil 2 Gallery 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The so-called R.P.D. demo offers a snapshot of Leon’s primary campaign and his first mission as a rookie police officer. We won’t spoil anything further for those yet to play but this time, you’ll have all the time in the world to soak up the police department’s haunting atmosphere. Unlike before, there’s no arbitrary 30-minute lockout timer pushing you along, so take your time, kill some zombies and try not to get your face ripped off by a Licker.

As for those that have already braved the zombie apocalypse as Leon or Claire and lived to tell the tale, there’s unlikely to be anything here you haven’t already seen, but that’s a-okay. With less than four months to go until the next chapter’s release, it won’t be long before you come face to face with the mighty Nemesis.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.