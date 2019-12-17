This Resident Evil 2 And Friday The 13th Mashup Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Resident Evil 2‘s breakout star continues to earn his reputation as the most modded video game character of 2019.

Mr. X, the brutish Tyrant unleashed on Raccoon Police Department at the height of the city’s zombie outbreak, immediately spurred the creation of endless internet memes and fan videos following the remake’s release earlier this year, the most memorable being a replacement of the mood-setting music usually accompanying Umbrella’s fearsome bioweapon with DMX’s “X Gon’ Give It To Ya.” Not content with stopping there, however, fans quickly started making alternations to Mr X’s appearance.

Thomas the Tank Engine, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas‘ Big Smoke and even Untitled Goose Game‘s titular character are just some of the weird and wacky examples we’ve borne witness to over the last several months, but the best, without a doubt, is that which transformed Mr X into horror icon Jason Voorhees. We first covered ResidentEvilModding member George’s creation back in the summer but now, it seems the finishing touches have been applied.

Unlike earlier iterations, the final version of George’s mod uses the model of Jason created by NetherRealm for Mortal Kombat X, and someone has even overlayed Friday the 13th‘s iconic sound bite on top for that added layer of authenticity. You can check it out for yourself over on Reddit.

Kind of makes you wonder what a full-fledged Friday the 13th game made in Capcom’s RE Engine would look like, doesn’t it?

Sadly, there’s little chance of that becoming a reality anytime soon, though with Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake just around the corner, we can’t wait to see what absurd and nightmarish mods the community conjures up for the terrifying Nemesis. You just know it’s going to happen.

Resident Evil 2 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with its reimagined sequel due to release next year, April 3rd. See here for everything we know so far.