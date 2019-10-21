Resident Evil 2’s Newest Mod Is Utterly Ridiculous

By now, you’d think modders and amateur programmers would have grown tired of altering Resident Evil 2 to their own tastes, but not so.

Nearly 12 months on from the critically acclaimed remake’s release, fans continue to chop and change its various elements as they please. Sometimes, such mods are born out of a desire to reduce the crushingly creepy atmosphere that hangs over Raccoon City and its zombie-infested police department while others, well, let’s just say they shatter the survival horror’s sense of hopelessness with some thematically uncanny levity.

Thomas the Tank Engine, Grand Theft Auto, Scooby-Doo: you name it, someone has assuredly modded it into Resident Evil 2 at some point but even those pale in comparison to the sheer hilarity of this particular alteration. As always, the subject of experimentation on this occasion is Mr X. The iconic Tyrant’s new change of clothes (or more accurately, species) this time around has seen him morph into a gigantic goose. No, really. Check it out for yourselves below.

As for why creator Alister decided on replacing Umbrella’s killing machine with this particular type of fowl, you’ve got developer House House’s Untitled Goose Game to thank for that. The indie title, which has enjoyed huge success since launch last month, has players control the titular animal and cause a nuisance for the residents of a small English countryside town. Punching people to death goes against the bird’s usual modus operandi of non-violent mischief but hey, people (and geese) can change.

As to how one goes about installing the mod, Alister says it’s not quite finished yet but assures fans that the final release will include “extra HONKS” and yes, the fedora is staying. Outstanding.

Resident Evil 2 is available now for all major platforms and, thanks to its huge success, developer Capcom is already eyeing up more remakes. See here for all the details.