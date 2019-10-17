Capcom Planning More Remakes And IP Revivals Due To Resident Evil 2’s Success

Capcom has become something of a favourite among wider gaming circles this year and it’s easy to see why.

After several years of outsourcing key projects to varying degrees of success, the renowned Japanese institution has bounced back in recent times thanks to a slew of critically-acclaimed titles, all of which have been developed in-house. That mission to regain its former glory began back in 2017 with Resident Evil 7.

A soft reboot of the series following the middling reception awarded to Resident Evil 6, the survival horror sequel was followed a year later by the fantastic Monster Hunter World and, of course, this year’s Resident Evil 2 remake and Devil May Cry 5. It’s the astounding success of those two most recent games, however, that’s prompted Capcom to revisit its vast back catalogue of hits.

As per the company’s recent integrated 2019 report (as spotted by ResetEra user Jawmuncher), both of Capcom’s big releases this year are internally considered to be “indisputable successes,” with Devil May Cry 5 specifically credited for “successfully reestablishing the series,” with over 2.1 million units sold to date.

And how does the studio intend to keep the ball rolling going forward? Why, to maintain that same level of quality craftsmanship with future remakes, of course. Terrific news for fans still holding out for an announcement of a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake, no doubt, but the good news doesn’t end there. Another main initiative of the developer in the future will be to “awaken dormant intellectual properties.”

Dragon’s Dogma? Lost Planet? Dino Crisis? The possibilities are, quite frankly, near-endless and that last one, in particular, has been frequently top of the list as far as requests for a remake are concerned. In fact, just as it was for Resident Evil 2 prior to the announcement of an official remake, fans are currently in the process of creating an HD mod for the original dino-hunting survival horror.

But that’s enough from us. Be sure to visit the comments section down below to let us know what beloved Capcom classic you’d like to see resurrected first!