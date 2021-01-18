New Resident Evil 2 Mod Recreates A Popular Outbreak Scenario

Capcom might not have any interest in remaking or delivering a sequel to its beloved Outbreak series, but it apparently needn’t bother.

Resident Evil‘s extensive modding community has decided to take matters into its own hands by creating new content based on the spinoff and adding it directly to the original RE2. Revealing their latest work over on Twitter, Aydan shares a short clip depicting Marvin Branagh (rest in peace) and Rita Phillips attempting to make their escape from Raccoon City Police Department. Chronologically taking place prior to Leon and Claire’s visit, the pair’s story, as told in Outbreak, details their own attempts to find help in a city tearing itself apart from the inside.

This danger-fraught tale of survival doesn’t play out exactly as you’ll remember it, of course, given its nature as a fan creation, though anyone pining for a nostalgia trip can, at the very least, relive some memories from the popular ‘Desperate Times’ scenario originally found in File #2.

Experience the horror with a partner in my upcoming #ResidentEvil mod which recreates the Desperate Times scenario from Outbreak File 2! #ResidentEvil2 #Modding #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/4f4HQAL16w — Aydan (@ClassicREMods) January 17, 2021

As for the chances of Capcom ever releasing a genuine sequel to the cult title, we’d advise against getting your hopes up. Despite numerous rumors suggesting as such, a recent data breach of the developer’s internal servers made absolutely no mention of Outbreak in any fashion. A potential follow-up to Revelations as well as a remake of Resident Evil 4, on the other hand, are looking far more likely, and there’s a good chance we’ll learn more about both following the release of Resident Evil Village.

Speaking of which, a special showcase is due to go ahead later this week intended to give survival horror fans their best look yet at the eighth installment. See here for all the details.