New Resident Evil Village Gameplay Showcase Coming Next Week

Capcom is finally ready to provide an in-depth look at Resident Evil Village.

Breaking the good news over on Twitter earlier today, the developer notified fans of a special showcase broadcast due to occur on January 21st, where producers and host Brittney Brombacher will take viewers on a guided gameplay tour of the sequel’s titular setting. How long the broadcast will last for isn’t specified, though to ensure you don’t miss a beat, note that the action is scheduled to kick off at 2:00pm PT/10:00pm GMT. A late start for folks across the pond, then, but almost certainly worth it, considering the studio is teasing more franchise news beyond that just pertaining to Village.

A fresh trailer (likely a mash-up of various set pieces shown during the stream) as well as “more Resident Evil” updates will round out the event, though what the latter will entail is anyone’s guess, as the host clearly has no intention of saying anything else ahead of next week.

Don’t miss the #REShowcase on January 21st at 2:00 PM Pacific! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cA — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 14, 2021

The way we see it, there are two possibilities here. Either this will be the venue for which Capcom decides to share more about a new portal service initially announced last month, or some sort of accompaniment to the main attraction. Last year’s data breach has suggested, after all, that a Switch-focused sequel to the spinoff Revelations series is in the works, making it one possibility. Alternatively, the vague wording could just as easily be hinting at a release date reveal. We’ll be tuning in, either way, and will have a breakdown of all the new information as and when the news emerges, so stay tuned!

Resident Evil Village is scheduled for release in early 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.