Resident Evil 2 Voice Actress Would Return For A CODE: Veronica Remake

Following the massive success of this year’s Resident Evil 2 remake, it’s no wonder that Capcom is open to revisiting some of its other classics and dusting off various intellectual properties. With that in mind, fans have already begun pondering the possibilities of modernized versions of the first Dino Crisis and Devil May Cry games, in addition to several others.

To be quite honest, I believe Resident Evil 3: Nemesis to be next on the company’s agenda, as that’s already said to be in development. But after that, I do think there’s a good possibility a CODE: Veronica remake could follow. After all, there’s already been much demand for it online, so why not give the people what they want?

Should Capcom indeed want to revisit CODE: Veronica somewhere down the line, voice actress Stephanie Panisello is apparently down for reprising her Claire Redfield role. Having first lent her pipes to the Raccoon City survivor in 2019’s Resident Evil 2, it’d make sense for her to continue carrying the torch in potential followups. This bombshell was actually dropped during a recent Twitch stream of Stephanie’s, in case you were wondering.

Resident Evil 2 Gallery 1 of 19

Naturally, there’ll be some outcries for Alyson Court to get the gig, as she voiced Claire in most of the character’s previous appearances. And although I wouldn’t mind hearing from her again, it’d make more sense for Panisello to keep going in this parallel universe of sorts.

Something else worth mentioning is that Panisello also said it would “be sweet” if Capcom offered her the role of Regina in a Dino Crisis remake. Granted, I’m sure a fair amount of you would back her, but I’m not positive if they’d want her headlining two distinct franchises that already share major similarities – and let’s not forget how some folks still theorize that Resident Evil and Dino Crisis take place in the same universe.