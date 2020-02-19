New Resident Evil 3 Art Reveals The Creation Of Nemesis

With the long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 3 but a mere few weeks away, Capcom has been steadily ramping up hype for the reimagined survival horror.

Detailing events running both concurrently with last year’s fantastic Resident Evil 2 remake and the hours immediately following, players will be cast in the role of Jill Valentine. Unlike her colleagues, however, Jill, still trapped within the borders of Raccoon City, must fight for the right to survive the citywide outbreak caused by Umbrella, and zombies are the least of her problems. The equally beloved and feared Nemesis, programmed to hunt down any still-living members of the elite S.T.A.R.S. squad, sets its sights on Jill, hounding her through the once-bustling streets of a doomed metropolis tearing itself apart from the inside out.

Similarly to the now-infamous Mr. X, Nemesis’ brute strength and near-invulnerable nature serve to keep constant pressure on the player as they progress through Resident Evil 3‘s campaign, though unlike the base model Tyrant, Nemesis has a far superior intellect. It remains to be seen just how smart Capcom intends to make the AI opponent, but suffice it to say, this is one game of cat and mouse you won’t want to lose.

In the run-up to launch, the developer has now released some new concept art detailing Nemesis’ creation and you can check it out below:

Nothing particularly revelatory in terms of narrative, then, but it’s fascinating to see the design process behind Capcom’s iconic character. How each scene will translate in-game remains to be seen, of course, though we’ve already seen glimpses of Nemesis on the operating table via last month’s footage. We’re not sure, exactly, what the top-right image depicts, though it could be an artist’s interpretation of the many transformations Nemesis undergoes during the game. Awesome stuff.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for the latest gameplay trailer.